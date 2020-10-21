Uniti Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,568 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the typical volume of 1,167 call options.

UNIT opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Uniti Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Uniti Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Uniti Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Uniti Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNIT. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

