Financial Survey: (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) & Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:MEDS)

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) and (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trxade Group and (BTCA), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trxade Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trxade Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Trxade Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trxade Group is more favorable than (BTCA).

Profitability

This table compares Trxade Group and (BTCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trxade Group -6.48% -11.93% -9.58% (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trxade Group and (BTCA)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trxade Group $7.44 million 6.37 -$280,000.00 $0.03 196.00 (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(BTCA) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trxade Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Trxade Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Trxade Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of (BTCA) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Trxade Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trxade Group beats (BTCA) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, a desktop application, which provides product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; and Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

About (BTCA)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

