STAAR Surgical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,069 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,597% compared to the average volume of 63 call options.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

