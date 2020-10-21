3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $282.32

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $282.32 and traded as high as $292.50. 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at $290.50, with a volume of 463,087 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 38.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

