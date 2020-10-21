B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $217.94

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $217.94 and traded as high as $264.00. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) shares last traded at $260.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.95.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 929 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,043.80 ($2,670.24).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.