Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNE. Mizuho boosted their target price on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.80.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Analysts expect that Veoneer will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 118,708 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

