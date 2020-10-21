Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.75. Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 24,080 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.72.

About Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

