Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.77. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 1,941 shares.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.29 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter valued at about $361,000.

About Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

See Also: Cost of Debt

