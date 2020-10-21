Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.22

Enteq Upstream PLC (LON:NTQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.22 and traded as high as $13.50. Enteq Upstream shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

In related news, insider David Steel bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,758.56).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

