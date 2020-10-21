CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) (LON:CPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.36

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) (LON:CPX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $5.37. CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 1,002,009 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.54.

About CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) (LON:CPX)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company provides supercapacitors for the use in wireless applications, such as wireless sensor networks, ruggedized PDAs, mobile phones, and PCMCIA and compact flash products; and consumer product applications, including eBooks, toys, converged handhelds, digital music players, notebook PCs, and digital still cameras.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

3i Infrastructure Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $282.32
3i Infrastructure Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $282.32
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $217.94
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $217.94
Veoneer Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird
Veoneer Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis
Aurora Cannabis and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison
Aurora Cannabis and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison
Botswana Diamonds plc Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72
Botswana Diamonds plc Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report