Modern Water (LON:MWG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Modern Water Plc (LON:MWG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.49. Modern Water shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 1,669,507 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Modern Water (LON:MWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX (1.28) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring. It owns, installs, and operates water and industrial water treatment membrane solutions and products, including membrane brine concentration technologies; multi stage flash desalination plants; forward osmosis desalination plants; evaporative cooling systems; and enhanced oil recovery and hydro osmotic power applications.

