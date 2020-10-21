Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.75

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $8.33. Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 591,451 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.75.

Get Trinity Exploration & Production alerts:

In other Trinity Exploration & Production news, insider Bruce Dingwall sold 1,745,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £157,119.48 ($205,277.61).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.