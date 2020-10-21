Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.00. Western Forest Products shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 458,481 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $367.69 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.92.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$256.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.1030928 EPS for the current year.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.