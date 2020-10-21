Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.00. Western Forest Products shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 458,481 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $367.69 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.92.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$256.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.1030928 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

