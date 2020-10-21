TrueGold Mining (CVE:TGM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TrueGold Mining Inc (CVE:TGM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.84. TrueGold Mining shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 96,350 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.73. The company has a market cap of $23.85 million and a PE ratio of -12.70.

TrueGold Mining (CVE:TGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

TrueGold Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing gold projects in West Africa. The Company has interests in properties that are located in Proterozoic Birimian greenstone sequences that host most of the gold deposits in West Africa. The Company’s properties include Karma Project, Liguidi Project, Bissa East Project and Bissa West Project.

