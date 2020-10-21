Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,099.35

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,099.35 and traded as high as $2,144.39. Ultra Electronics shares last traded at $2,133.41, with a volume of 99,534 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,302.86 ($30.09).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,145.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,099.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 54.70 ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) by GBX 5 ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Electronics Holdings plc will post 12178.4422769 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony Rice purchased 5,000 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($28.21) per share, with a total value of £107,950 ($141,037.37).

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

