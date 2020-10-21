ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.90

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.90 and traded as high as $75.50. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 5,191 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

