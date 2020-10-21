FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.41

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $143.41 and traded as high as $179.96. FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) shares last traded at $177.66, with a volume of 107,845 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 127.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$172.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$143.41.

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.48 million. Analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 3.5869033 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s payout ratio is 63.08%.

In other FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 6,000 shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$1,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,249,600. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 1,300 shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.59, for a total transaction of C$206,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$754,254.04. Insiders sold 18,456 shares of company stock worth $3,063,113 in the last 90 days.

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

