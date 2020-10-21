FY2021 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Group raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

NYSE:ALB opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.