Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

BTG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,986,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,620,000 after buying an additional 186,478 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 2,026,306 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,598,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after buying an additional 883,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,998,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after buying an additional 2,850,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 11.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,716,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,525,000 after buying an additional 607,200 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

