FY2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

