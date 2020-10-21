FY2021 EPS Estimates for Altagas Ltd Increased by Analyst (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Beacon Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altagas in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Beacon Securities analyst Ll. Dunkley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALA. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB upgraded shares of Altagas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altagas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.88.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$17.21 on Tuesday. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$8.71 and a twelve month high of C$22.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$989.15 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

