Brokers Offer Predictions for Waste Connections Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Waste Connections stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 131.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.