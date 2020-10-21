Brokers Offer Predictions for Waste Connections Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Waste Connections stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 131.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

3i Infrastructure Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $282.32
3i Infrastructure Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $282.32
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $217.94
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $217.94
Veoneer Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird
Veoneer Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis
Aurora Cannabis and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison
Aurora Cannabis and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison
Botswana Diamonds plc Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72
Botswana Diamonds plc Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report