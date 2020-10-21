TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TEL opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of -342.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $109.27.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

