Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE SU opened at C$15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$45.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.57.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.