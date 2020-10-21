Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion.
TSE SU opened at C$15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$45.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.65.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
