Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SIX opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

