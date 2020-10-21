RPC (RES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RES opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

