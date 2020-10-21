Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

NOVA opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $787,835.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,851.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $174,454,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,892,598 shares of company stock worth $383,209,331 over the last ninety days.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

