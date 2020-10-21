NewMarket (NEU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter.

NYSE NEU opened at $357.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.38. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $304.65 and a 52-week high of $505.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

