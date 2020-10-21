Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FMX opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.7333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

