Etsy (ETSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $144.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $3,230,765.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,818.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $100,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $296,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.95.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

