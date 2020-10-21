Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBNC opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $526.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.36. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

