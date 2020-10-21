Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.24.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

