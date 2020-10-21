Garmin (GRMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.19.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Earnings History for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

3i Infrastructure Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $282.32
3i Infrastructure Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $282.32
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $217.94
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $217.94
Veoneer Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird
Veoneer Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis
Aurora Cannabis and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison
Aurora Cannabis and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison
Botswana Diamonds plc Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72
Botswana Diamonds plc Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report