Garmin (GRMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.19.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

