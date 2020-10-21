Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HCC opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $759.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.15. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

