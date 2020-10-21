First Merchants (FRME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect First Merchants to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.17.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
