First Merchants (FRME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect First Merchants to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.