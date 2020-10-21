Hess (HES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HES opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.17. Hess has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

