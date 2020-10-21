Littelfuse (LFUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $192.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.94. Littelfuse has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $257,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.60.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

