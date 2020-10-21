Marine Products (MPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, analysts expect Marine Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MPX stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $592.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.22. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

MPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marine Products from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

