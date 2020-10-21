Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Benchmark downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 19.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 74.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Premier by 33.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Premier by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Premier by 58.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.