Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAH. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

SAH opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.78. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,255.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,945 shares of company stock worth $1,579,891. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 55.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 15.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 55.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

