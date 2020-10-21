Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $77.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $72.50 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,492.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,286,000 after buying an additional 430,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,673,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 41,467 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

