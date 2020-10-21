Bank of America Upgrades Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to Buy

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $80.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 40.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Oshkosh by 67.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 24.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

