Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $4.50

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,313,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 64.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 75.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,256,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 538,395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 35.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,488,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 385,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 54.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,026,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 362,763 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

