Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.01 Million

Analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce sales of $122.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.50 million and the highest is $122.51 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $135.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $498.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.42 million to $507.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $532.27 million, with estimates ranging from $515.28 million to $543.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.14. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $24.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

