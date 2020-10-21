Ingevity (NGVT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Ingevity has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NGVT stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.30.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.