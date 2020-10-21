Ingevity (NGVT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Ingevity has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NGVT stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

