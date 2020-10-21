Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) (LON:APH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.81

Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) (LON:APH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.81 and traded as high as $75.50. Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) shares last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 646,244 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $395.77 million and a P/E ratio of 35.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

