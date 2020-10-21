Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $771.90

Sopheon Plc (LON:SPE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $771.90 and traded as high as $794.00. Sopheon shares last traded at $780.00, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Sopheon in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 842.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 771.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

