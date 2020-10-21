BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.63

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $12.82. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 45,177 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
