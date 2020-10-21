BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.63

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $12.82. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 45,177 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,882,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

