Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $235.28

Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $235.28 and traded as high as $237.48. Adept Technology Group shares last traded at $230.84, with a volume of 10,013 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 million and a P/E ratio of 56.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.28.

About Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

