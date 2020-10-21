Charlemagne Capital (LON:CCAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Charlemagne Capital Limited (LON:CCAP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.64. Charlemagne Capital shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 17,872,709 shares traded.

Charlemagne Capital Company Profile (LON:CCAP)

Charlemagne Capital Limited focuses on asset management and related activities. The Company’s equity products include a range of long-only funds, as well as long/short hedge funds. The Company’s segments include Magna, OCCO, Institutional, Specialist and Other. The Company runs pooled and segregated accounts for its institutional clients.

